Two men charged after car stolen from Solihull property

A BMW Mini was taken from a drive at an address in Knowle last Saturday.

Police were called and within minutes, following an area search, the car was discovered on its side on Gate Lane.

Two men, aged 33 and 27, were arrested and later charged with aggravated theft of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of class B drugs.

The 33-year-old was also charged with dangerous driving.

They were both remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Detective Sergeant Louise Davis, from CID at Solihull Police, said: “Vehicle crime can have a significant negative impact upon the victim and the community.

"We will continue to identify those who are committing these offences and with the help and support of the public we will seek justice.

“If you see something that doesn’t feel right or you have any information, please get in touch via 101 or live chat via our website.”