Nine in court accused of being involved in large-scale thefts of farm machinery including quadbikes

StourbridgeCrimePublished:

Nine people from across the West Midlands are to appear in crown court accused of being involved in large-scale thefts of farm machinery, including quadbikes, from across North Wales.

Mold Crown Court
Magistrates in Llandudno bailed all nine to appear at Mold Crown Court on June 30, when the cases are expected to be transferred to Shrewsbury.

The nine all face identical charges – that between August, 2022, and March this year they allegedly conspired together to commit burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and also conspired to steal agricultural and landscaping equipment of unknown value from various people in Gwynedd.

The nine are Wayne Price, 30, and Nicole Price, 31, both of Lower Cross, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury; Liam Griffiths, 31, of Swan Street, Pensnett, near Dudley; Brad Skidmore, 18, of Withymoore Road, Stourbridge; Dean Rogerson, 32, of Farley Road, Muck Wenlock; Ryan Taylor, 30, of Hayward Parade, Wombridge; Niall Lloyd, 25, of Windsor Crescent, Broseley; Neil S helvin, 30, of Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal; and Dean Rogerson, 32, of no fixed abode.

All appeared either in person or by video link from their solicitors’ offices and all were bailed.

No details of the locations of the alleged offences were given in court.

