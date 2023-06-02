Motorists warned about summer drink driving arrests

The number of roadside breath tests carried out in June is traditionally far higher than any other month apart from December.

Analysis of Home Office data by breathalyser firm AlcoSense shows that June tests in England and Wales are 53 per cent higher than a normal month.

Over a five year period, the average number of motorists stopped by Police in June was 42,996 – compared with 28,173 in other months.

Hunter Abbott, MD of AlcoSense, said: “With the weather set fair for the weekend and National BBQ Week in full swing, it’s very easy to drive the next morning with alcohol still in your system – posing a risk to yourself and other road users.

And a new survey reveals that 41 per cent of those planning to attend a BBQ this Summer will drink more alcohol than on a typical lunch or dinner occasion with friends and family.

Those living in the West Midlands (52 per cent) are the most likely to drink more at a BBQ, closely followed by Londoners (51 per cent).

Nearly half (46 per cent) of 25-34 year olds admit they will consume more alcohol than normal, although there was almost no difference between men and women respondents.