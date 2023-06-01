Predatory fake taxi driver kidnapped and sexually assaulted women is locked up for 22 years

Thasawar Iqbal will spend more than 20 years in prison. Photo: West Midlands Police

Thasawar Iqbal, of no fixed abode from the Birmingham area, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday for several offences including kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, sexual assault and rape, which occurred in December 2021 and July 2022.

He has been sentenced to 22 years in prison and will serve a minimum of 17 years before being considered for parole and conditional licence.

The 41-year-old picked up the first woman in Birmingham City Centre in the early hours of December 19, 2021, offering her a lift home.

Iqbal drove his victim, from Digbeth, to an unknown location, consuming drugs while he was driving, and offering them and alcohol to her, which she refused, and made sexual advances towards her before stopping at a house.

He attempted to take the woman inside, but she managed to escape and hide. He was later arrested and bailed.

While on bail, in the early hours of July 10, 2022, Iqbal picked up another woman from Birchfield Road as she walked alone, blocking her path and offering her a lift which she initially refused.

Iqbal continued to follow the woman and persuaded her that he was a taxi driver and would get her home safely, then took the woman to a local pub car park where he sexually assaulted her.

He then offered to drop her home and asked for her phone number.

Instead, the woman agreed to have Iqbal’s number and later called the police, with Iqbal subsequently arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Soniya Ram from our specialist Public Protection Unit, said: "Iqbal is a predatory sexual offender.

"Although an opportunist his actions were persistent and pre-planned, posing as a taxi driver to pick up young vulnerable women, driving them to locations of his choice and sexually abusing them.

"He put both women through such fear and sexual violence, completely disregarding the fact he was already being investigated when he committed further offences in July last year.

“The women endured traumatic ordeals but bravely came forward to recount what happened to them to help us apprehend him.

"With the help of the Crown Prosecution Service we remanded him in custody from July 2022 to prevent others becoming victims.