Police granted more time to question suspect on suspicion of Wolverhampton murder

Published: Last Updated:

Police have been granted more time to question a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal head injuries in a street.

The area on Tettenhall Road between Haden Hill and Clark Road was closed throughout Monday while police investigated the scene
The 48-year-old victim was discovered in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton on Monday morning.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Wolverhampton just before 10pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said it had been granted a 36 hour court extension on Thursday morning to further question the suspect.

Four other people have been bailed while police continue their inquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information, who have not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

Anyone with more information can contact officers via live chat on the force's website, or by calling 101 quoting log number 1574 of 28/5/23.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

