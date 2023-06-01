Police granted more time to question suspect on suspicion of Wolverhampton murder

The area on Tettenhall Road between Haden Hill and Clark Road was closed throughout Monday while police investigated the scene

The 48-year-old victim was discovered in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton on Monday morning.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Wolverhampton just before 10pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said it had been granted a 36 hour court extension on Thursday morning to further question the suspect.

Four other people have been bailed while police continue their inquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have this morning been granted a 36 hour court extension to further question a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Police have urged anyone with information, who have not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.