West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in their appeal

The first store targeted was Aldridge Wines in Leighswood Road at around 4.30pm on May 15. Officers say a man threatened a staff member at the off-licence with a knife and demanded money before making off with cash from the till.

The second incident occurred less than two weeks later at around 6.30pm on May 26 at a Shell garage on Northfield.

The man entered the petrol station and threatened a member of staff with a knife before stealing cigarettes.

People with information have been urged to contact West Midlands Police by called 101 or via Live Chat on its website, quoting crimes 20/434677/23 and 20/468485/23.