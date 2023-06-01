Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Picture of wanted man issued after two Aldridge shops robbed at knifepoint

By Isabelle ParkinAldridgeCrimePublished:

Police are appealing to find a man after staff in two shops were threatened in separate robberies.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in their appeal
West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in their appeal

The first store targeted was Aldridge Wines in Leighswood Road at around 4.30pm on May 15. Officers say a man threatened a staff member at the off-licence with a knife and demanded money before making off with cash from the till.

The second incident occurred less than two weeks later at around 6.30pm on May 26 at a Shell garage on Northfield.

The man entered the petrol station and threatened a member of staff with a knife before stealing cigarettes.

People with information have been urged to contact West Midlands Police by called 101 or via Live Chat on its website, quoting crimes 20/434677/23 and 20/468485/23.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Crime
News
Aldridge
Walsall
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News