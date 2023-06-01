Notification Settings

Man arrested as 200 cannabis plants found during police raid at Walsall property

By Lisa O'Brien

A cannabis factory with 200 plants was discovered when police raided a premises in Walsall.

Whitehall Road in Palfrey. Photo: Google

Officers unearthed the drugs den on Whitehall Road, in Palfrey, just after 7am on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We executed a drugs warrant at a premises in Whitehall Road, Walsall, just after 7am on Wednesday.

"We found a cannabis production site with approximately 200 plants within the building.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested at the location for being concerned in the production of a controlled drug."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

