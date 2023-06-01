Man arrested after cyclist dies in suspected hit-and-run

The incident took place on Chester Road, at the junction with Gravelly Lane, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.
A Mercedes car that officers suspect to have been involved in the incident has also been recovered.
A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old man has since been arrested after he went to a police station later on Wednesday evening.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "A 36-year-old man went to a police station in the evening and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
"He remains in custody for questioning. The road has re-opened and we continue to ask for anyone with information to contact us via live chat on our website, quoting log 3576 of 31 May."