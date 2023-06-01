Notification Settings

Man arrested after cyclist dies in suspected hit-and-run

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Birmingham.

The incident took place on Chester Road, at the junction with Gravelly Lane, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A Mercedes car that officers suspect to have been involved in the incident has also been recovered.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested after he went to a police station later on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "A 36-year-old man went to a police station in the evening and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"He remains in custody for questioning. The road has re-opened and we continue to ask for anyone with information to contact us via live chat on our website, quoting log 3576 of 31 May."

