Man arrested after cyclist dies in suspected hit-and-run

The incident took place on Chester Road, at the junction with Gravelly Lane, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A Mercedes car that officers suspect to have been involved in the incident has also been recovered.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested after he went to a police station later on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "A 36-year-old man went to a police station in the evening and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.