Daughter viciously attacked mother with hammer and knife after television row

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Ella Coke, 20, was watching television at 8am with her mother in the flat they shared on August 4 last year discussing what was right and wrong on the programme.

She left the room only to return 30 minutes later armed with a hammer and asking “will you give it to me?”. She then subjected the 60-year-old to a terrifying attack which last several minutes and only ended when her mother managed to escape into their neighbour’s garden at Oldacre Drive, Handsworth.

Prosecutor Howard Searle said: “The attack started around 8am. Her mother, who suffers from bi-polar, said she was hit 10 times with a hammer on her head which led her to fall on the floor, she then noticed Ella had a knife too.

“She sat on her mother and began stabbing her with the knife, cutting her legs, face, and arms. She tried to push the knife into her mouth.

“She then poked her in the eyes with her fingers whilst asking ‘do you love me?’. She then struggled free and managed to get into the garden but Ella again attacked her and sat on her. Only when a neighbour saw what was happened did the attack end.” Her mother was left with a number of injuries lacerations to the back of her head, stab wound to her shoulder, chest, neck, face. One went through her ear, and cuts on her arms, hand and fingers. She was in hospital for several weeks recovering from her injuries and remains in pain 10 months later.

She fears staying in her house, even though she knew her daughter was in custody who was arrested at the scene. Coke was originally charged with attempted murder but Coke eventually pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to endanger life.

Mr Searle added: “She is still in pain due to her injuries, she enjoyed going to the hairdressers but now cannot face going because of the scarring on her scalp.”

In mitigation Jasvir Man, for the defence, said Ella realised what she did was wrong and was responding to treatment after “a difficult life”. Sentencing Coke to a hospitalisation order, Judge John Butterfield KC said: “She feared for her life, she was left with a large number of stab wounds of various sizes and depths in numerous parts of her body, the damage to her ear is especially gruesome.