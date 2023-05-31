More arrests in Wolverhampton murder probe after man found in street

The area on Tettenhall Road between Haden Hill and Clark Road was closed throughout Monday while police investigated the scene

West Midlands Police confirmed officers have made an arrest after the 48-year-old victim was discovered in Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton on Monday morning.

The 25-year-old man was arrested in Wolverhampton just before 10pm yesterdayand remains in custody for questioning.

Two other men, aged 48 and 42, were arrested at the same time on suspicion of arresting an offender and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, the senior investigating officer, said: "The family of the victim have been updated on this latest development and continues to be supported by a specialist officer at this difficult time.

"I would still urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward."

A 37-year-old man, who had earlier been arrested on suspicion of murder along with a 34-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on police bail as enquiries continued.