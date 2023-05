Over 130 cannabis were discovered in the raid

West Midlands Police executed a drugs warrant on a suspected drugs grower at a house in Oldbury early this morning.

In the raid, officers discovered around 130 cannabis plants, which have now been taken for disposal.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police wrote: "Officers have successfully executed a warrant on premises we believed to have been growing cannabis.