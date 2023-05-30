Police hunting this man in connection with Wolverhampton murder

Carl Ellitts has been named as a suspect in the murder of a man on Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police released an image of Carl Ellitts, adding that he was wanted following the death of a 48-year-old man found with serious head injuries on Tettenhall Road on Monday morning.

The area around Tettenhall Road was closed off by police and forensic officers as they inspected the scene, with officers going from house to house to find CCTV footage that would help with identifying the person or people responsible.

A 37-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender respectively and West Midlands Police have asked for public help with finding the 25-year-old Ellitts, of no fixed address.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Wolverhampton.

"Carl Ellitts, aged 25, is wanted following the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries on Tettenhall Road yesterday morning (29 May).

The area on Tettenhall Road between Haden Hill and Clark Road was closed throughout the day while police investigated the scene

"The family of the 48-year-old victim is being supported and updated as we continue to investigate his murder.

"If anyone knows where Carl Ellitts is, or has seen him recently then we want to hear from you.

"We would urge the public not to approach him and to dial 999 with any details that will help us find him.

"We've already arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender, but we need your help to find Carl."

Det Insp Damian Forrest, the senior investigating officer, said: "We believe that Ellitts is a dangerous individual and we need to find him as quickly as possible.

"We have officers out looking for him but we need the public to come forward with information.

"We believe that he may be sleeping rough or couch surfing and if you've recently put him up for a night or know of his whereabouts then please call us straight away.

"If you see him then please do not approach him, but dial 999."

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation has been asked to dial 999 and quote log number 651 29/5/23.