Extra police patrols in Stourbridge to clampdown on begging

By Adam Smith

Police are clamping down on begging in Stourbridge and allocating extra patrols on the High Street.

Police on Stourbridge High Street
Residents have long complained about the anti-social behaviour and intimidation caused by begging in Stourbridge.

As part of the Keeping Our Streets safe campaign officers and Dudley Council workers have engaged with individuals who are regularly seen in the town centre.

Stourbridge Police tweeted: "Extra patrols on Stourbridge high street continued today to ensure that there were no issues caused by begging and related problems. Pleased to say that we found no concerns and patrols will continue. Thank you to everyone who stopped to say hello."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

