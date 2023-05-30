Notification Settings

Drone operators help police arrest man in connection with domestic assault

WillenhallCrimePublished: Comments

Drone operators helped police on the ground arrest a man in Willenhall in connection with a domestic assault overnight.

A stillframe image from the police drone video.
Using a thermal camera, officers were "talked in" to the right location where the arrest was made.

The night drone was used to locate the suspect and to talk the officers in.

West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky said: "Nights drone sent to Willenhall to look for a male in connection with a domestic assault.

"Male located with thermal camera, officers talked in and arrest made #dronesforgood"

