Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver who crashed off A41 and through hedge then refused to give breath sample is banned

By Rob Smith CrimePublished:

A woman who crashed a car through a hedge then refused to give a breath sample to police who arrested her has been given a lengthy driving ban.

The police were called to a crash off the A41 in Shropshire "in the early hours" of April 23 this year, prosecutor Mr Brendan Cole told Telford Magistrates Court.

Officers discovered a single car that had gone through a hedge, and an off-duty paramedic that was trying to assist the female driver of the car.

The driver, Brogan Hunt, "refused to engage" with the police officers and twice refused to provide a breath sample when asked. She was arrested at the scene and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

She pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing on May 24.

Mitigating for Hunt, Mr Jimmy Ogunshakin said that she had been dealing with difficult personal circumstances at the time and that "the whole thing is a blur" to her.

"She accepts that it is serious," he told magistrates.

The magistrates handed down a 17-month driving ban, and a fine of £769.

Chair of the bench Mr Ashley Clayton also ordered Hunt, 28 and of High Street, Shifnal, to pay a victim surcharge of £308 and prosecution costs of £135.

Crime
News
Shifnal
Shropshire
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News