Primary school children leave notes on cars urging parents to park more considerately

The "PCSO Juniors" pictured with assistant head teacher Emma Mullett, Councillor Ruth Buttery, Councillor Cathryn Bayton and Councillor Khurshid Ahmed

Pupils from Milking Bank Primary School in Dudley took to the streets, asking parents to ditch the car and walk to school if they can.

It comes following complaints of how parents and carers were parking during the school-run, with many blocking residents' driveways, parking on a bend and some even parking in a bus stop.

Throughout the two-week campaign, it was reported that more than 85 per cent of pupils walked to school on at least once occasion.

Karen Brass, headteacher at the Aintree Way school, said: "It's been an ongoing thing, leaders are always present, we are on the gates and see how people park.

"It's the children that is the emotive part, that's what pulls on people's heart strings. They have been so polite and understand and yet assertive as well.

"They have all made posters and we've been handing those out and posting them on cars. They've loved it because they felt so important – it's been amazing really."

The launch of the project coincided with "Walk to School Week", which sees school children across the country encouraged to walk to school in an effort to reduce congestion and pollution.

Lucy Brindley, whose child attends the school, added: "What an absolute pleasure it has been to see each of the boys and girls and of course staff trying to improve the safety of the children, parents and local community.

"The children have worked hard to create road safety posters and encouraged safer parking and encourage those road users to make better parking choices. It has been a breath of fresh air seeing the commitment of the children at staff at milking a bank primary school

"I hope the progress made continues and reminds road users of the dangers around schools and the importance of keeping the community safe."