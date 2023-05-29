Police appeal after man, 50, found with serious head injuries - officers believe he was assaulted

Officers were called to Chapel Street, Handsworth, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Officers were called to Chapel Street, Handsworth, shortly after midnight on Sunday (May 28).

The man was given treatment at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital. As of 1pm on Monday afternoon, he was still in a critical condition.

Police believe the man was assaulted and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

Inspector Damian Forrest, from Force CID at Aston, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and have been studying CCTV in a bid to establish how the man received his injuries.

"We believe he has been assaulted and would urge witnesses or people with information to assist us. We are particularly keen to speak to people who may have dashcam footage."

People who can help the investigation are being encouraged to contact Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting log number 1574 of 28 May.