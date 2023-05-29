Man narrowly avoids jail after 'sustained attack' on pair at railway station

Stockport railway station. Photo: Google

Michael Ovenden has been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted attacking both in July last year.

The 43-year-old of Castle House Drive, Stafford, was sentenced at Stockport Magistrates Court on May 17 after previously admitting assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

The offences took place at Stockport railway station on July 15, 2022.

The court gave Ovenden a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his male victim, saying the attack was "sustained" and "in a public place". He was also given a two-year supervision period and ordered to take part in up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.

For assaulting the woman by beating, he was given a concurrent three-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He must also pay the man and the woman he attacked £900 and £250 in compensation respectively.