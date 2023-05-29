Do you know this man? Police launch appeal following assault in Birmingham

The incident took place in Stephenson Place at around 11.15pm on November 20.
Following the assault, one man suffered a broken jaw whilst the other suffered cuts and bruising to his face.
People with information have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 20/969149/22.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) May 29, 2023
We want to speak to him after two men were assaulted in #Birmingham city centre.
One man suffered a broken jaw and the other cuts and bruising to his face after being attacked in Stephenson Place at around 11.15pm on 20 November. pic.twitter.com/VrW24dkdi1