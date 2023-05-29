Notification Settings

Do you know this man? Police launch appeal following assault in Birmingham

Published:

Police have launched an appeal to find a man after two men were assaulted in Birmingham city centre.

Police have issued an image of the man to help in their appeal
The incident took place in Stephenson Place at around 11.15pm on November 20.

Following the assault, one man suffered a broken jaw whilst the other suffered cuts and bruising to his face.

People with information have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 20/969149/22.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Isabelle Parkin

