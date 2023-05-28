Notification Settings

Youth detention for house burglar who targeted city

By Deborah Hardiman

A burglar who carried out a string of break-ins at properties including in Wolverhampton has been given youth detention.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Haydn McCarron, 20, was sentenced at the city's crown court on Friday for three counts of robbery relating to properties in Parkfield Road, Parkfield; Court Road, Whitmore Reans; along with a third property, and one count of theft.

Judge Anthony Warner said McCarron was recently sentenced to custody for a separate matter in Worcester Crown Court, and he had taken into account the length of that term and his age in the latest sentencing exercise.

The court also heard that the defendant, of no fixed abode, had mental health issues.

For the latest burglaries and the theft he detained him for a total of 18 months in a young offenders' institution. McCarron must serve half the term in custody before being released on licence.

Earlier this month he was also sentenced to youth detention for four years for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles after West Mercia Police's Operation Dynamite smashed a crime spree involving 11 men.

A total of 47 homes and 35 cars were targeted in a six-week period by the gang between December 2019 and January 2020.

They used a blow torch to damage doors to gain entry to properties in Shropshire, Worcestershire and Birmingham in order to steal car keys – and then the vehicle itself.

Following the convictions the force revealed that a number of attempted burglaries were made by the men which would have resulted in a total loss to the victims of £888,020 had those hits been successful.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

