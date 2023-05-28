Extra police stop and search powers extended after Bloxwich violence

Police in parts of Bloxwich have extended stop and search powers until Monday

Section 60 powers have been in place in Bloxwich as a result of fighting and disorder on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon a 55-year-old man was taken to hospital after "shots fired and disorder involving knives" on Dawson Street.

Police connected the incident to two groups fighting on the same street on Friday afternoon.

Initially in place for 24 hours from Saturday afternoon, at 3pm on Sunday Walsall Police tweeted to announce they had successfully applied for another Section 60 order.

The police tweeted: "We’ve extended our use of Section 60 powers in Bloxwich for a further 24 hours.

"The temporary additional powers allow us to stop and search people in the areas shown in the map until 3.30pm tomorrow, Monday."

Where Section 60 powers will be in force in Bloxwich

Yesterday, a West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to the area after reports of shots fired and a disorder involving knives. The 55-year-old man was located on Dawson Street and remains in hospital.

"As a result, a section 60 order has been put in place which gives us extra powers to stop and search people.

"It is believed that today’s disorder may be connected with others that began in Dawson Street on Friday.

"We were called to Dawson Street at around 4.45pm yesterday (Friday) following reports of people fighting in the street. This spilled out across other areas of Blakenall and Bloxwich throughout the evening."