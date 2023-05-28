Police appealing for information after man found stabbed at ASDA, Queslett

ASDA, Queslett

The attack happened on Friday night and the victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital but his injuries were none life threatening.

Emergency services were called to the supermarket after the man after the man went there for help around 9.30pm.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re investigating after a man was stabbed in Queslett, Old Oscott, in Birmingham, around 9.30pm, on Friday, May 26.

"A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital, thankfully his injuries were not life threatening."