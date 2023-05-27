Man stabbed in Bloxwich violence amid reports of 'disorder with knives' and 'shots fired'

Police were called to 'reports of shots fired and a disorder involving knives' in Bloxwich this afternoon

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in Bloxwich this afternoon, amid reports of shows also being fired.

West Midlands Police announced they had put a section 60 order into place following an incident in the Guild Avenue, Chapel Street and Dawson Street area of Blakenall at around 2.45pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to the area after reports of shots fired and a disorder involving knives. The 55-year-old man was located on Dawson Street and remains in hospital.

"As a result, a section 60 order has been put in place which gives us extra powers to stop and search people."

Where the section 60 powers are in place

West Midlands Police went on to say that the incident may be connected with others that began in Dawson Street yesterday afternoon.

The extra powers started at 3.30pm today and will be in effect for 24 hours.