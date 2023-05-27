Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man stabbed in Bloxwich violence amid reports of 'disorder with knives' and 'shots fired'

By Daniel WaltonBloxwichCrimePublished:

A man has been stabbed in an afternoon of violence which has led to increased police powers being put in place.

Police were called to 'reports of shots fired and a disorder involving knives' in Bloxwich this afternoon
Police were called to 'reports of shots fired and a disorder involving knives' in Bloxwich this afternoon

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in Bloxwich this afternoon, amid reports of shows also being fired.

West Midlands Police announced they had put a section 60 order into place following an incident in the Guild Avenue, Chapel Street and Dawson Street area of Blakenall at around 2.45pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to the area after reports of shots fired and a disorder involving knives. The 55-year-old man was located on Dawson Street and remains in hospital.

"As a result, a section 60 order has been put in place which gives us extra powers to stop and search people."

Where the section 60 powers are in place

West Midlands Police went on to say that the incident may be connected with others that began in Dawson Street yesterday afternoon.

The extra powers started at 3.30pm today and will be in effect for 24 hours.

West Midlands Police is appealing for any information that could help their investigation and would urge people to call on 101 quoting log number 2435 of 27/5.

Crime
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News