The stabbings occurred outside the Odeon on Birmingham's New Street. Photo: Google.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, had a face mask on and his hood up when he approached the two boys during the busy Christmas market outside the Odeon cinema on New Street on November 17, 2022.

Following attempts to take their phones, the teenager produced a 15cm-long knife from his waistband. Despite efforts by the boys to defuse the situation, the 17-year-old attacked both of them, stabbing one in the chest and the other in the back and leg, before running off.

Detectives trawled CCTV of the area and followed up on intelligence, leading to the teenager’s arrest on December 14.

He was arrested wearing the same Nike jacket and Adidas tracksuit bottoms caught on CCTV.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to four years and two months in jail at Birmingham Crown Court on May 12 after pleading guilty to wounding, attempted robbery and knife possession. He also pleaded guilty to a separate unrelated robbery.

Detective Constable Guzder Naomi said: “Young people need to know – carrying a knife is serious and can land a lengthy prison term, regardless if someone is harmed.

“The policing resourcing in place to deal with knife crime is not always understood by teenagers and young people. Don’t think you’ll get away with it – when we catch and convict those involved, they will not get away lightly.

“This 17-year-old will now spend the rest of his teenage years behind bars. I am pleased that his sentence reflects the seriousness of his crime and serves to remind others that there are no winners when knives are involved.