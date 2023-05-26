Nine feuding relatives on trial for violent disorder at Black Country petrol station

The filling station on Pedmore Road. Pic: Google Street View

Fire extinguishers, traffic cones and a snooker cue were seen in the hands of some of the males captured on closed circuit television at the BP garage, in Pedmore Road, Lye near Stourbridge on February 24, 2019.

On Thursday prosecuting barrister Miss Sarah Slater told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court that the clash involved two separate groups of men of who were from the same family tree.

"All are members of the same extended family, but do not appear to get on. There is a long standing dispute between them over time and between these two sections.

"They are facing one count of violent disorder. They were all present together."

"Both sides of the dispute are cousins or step cousins," she said.

She said defendants Mohammed Tazabar, 42, his brother Mohammed Zaber Snr, 46, nephew Mohammed Zaber Jnr, 28, and nephew Mohammed Tariq, 25, were part of one group. While defendants Assad Junaid, 28, brother Zishaan Hussain, 27, cousins, Mohammed Husnain, Mohammed Zain, 21, and Asim Hussain, 25, were in the other group.

She played the footage of the incident to the jury showing the arrival a red Audi driven by Tazabar seconds after a white Mercedes containing Zaber Jnr and Tariq pulled in at 7.54pm, then a black BMW containing Zain at 7.57pm. Miss Slater said the fourth vehicle to arrive was a black Vauxhall Astra driven by Zaber Snr.

She said words appear to be exchanged between the occupants of the BMW and the Audi. Zain was seen to alight the BMW and he is seen to pick up a hazard cone and gesture towards others on the forecourt.

"There is gesturing and shouting between the groups which were facing each other in the middle of the petrol station. Things escalate when Tazabar is seen to approach the black BMW and Zain and Junaid follow.

"Then everyone becomes involved in the confrontation. We see Tazaban either pushes or head butts Zain who then punches him. Punches are exchanged between them, then the other seven join in."

She said some of the defendants suffered injuries during the clash which was reported to the police by the petrol station staff.

Miss Slater said: "Each defendant was present and remained until the police arrived. They confirmed their details and some also made witness statements. The police investigation used the footage were able to identify the role of each."

The defendants of Pakistani heritage are Tazabar, of Crabbe Street; Mohammed Zaber Snr, of Chapel Street; Zain, Hussain and Junaid, all of Croftwood Road, all in Lye; Hussain and Husnain, of Hadcroft Grange, in Stourbridge. Zaber Jnr, of Blossom Grove, Cradley Heath; and Tariq, of Overstone Road, Luton; all deny the allegations.