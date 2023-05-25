Notification Settings

Search for five individuals after man repeatedly punched in Wolverhampton assault

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are looking to speak to five individuals after a man was repeatedly punched in an assault in Wolverhampton city centre.

Police want to speak to these individuals after an assault in Wolverhampton.
The incident occurred on Broad Street at around 4am on the morning of Saturday, April 29.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The victim is expected to fully recover - but we won't tolerate violence like this in our city.

"If you know any of the people in the images please contact investigators via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting 20/387292/23.

"If you'd prefer not to give your details, you can pass on information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
