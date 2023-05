Police want to speak to this man

Officers were called to TK Maxx on Eastern Way just after 6.10pm on March 4 after a man left without paying for his goods.

The suspect is described as black and was seen wearing jeans, a black jacket and a grey beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police through live chat on the force's website or call 101, quoting incident number 597 of March 4.