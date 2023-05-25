Notification Settings

Police drone catches suspected burglar climbing out of house window

By Adam SmithBirminghamCrime

A drone with a thermal imaging camera helped West Midlands Police officers catch a suspected burglar hiding in a garden.

Police close in on the burglar

The camera on the flying machine even caught the moment the offender climbed out a house window in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police drone team tweeted: "Arrest attempt for burglary offender by OSU U2A officers with Drone capability tracked offender climbing out of rear window and trying to hide in gardens.

"Thermal imaging from the drone meant he had no where to hide. One in custody. Log number 4738 of 24/05/23 PP/JB."

The incident happened in the Birmingham South police sector.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

