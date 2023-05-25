Police drone catches suspected burglar climbing out of house window

The camera on the flying machine even caught the moment the offender climbed out a house window in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police drone team tweeted: "Arrest attempt for burglary offender by OSU U2A officers with Drone capability tracked offender climbing out of rear window and trying to hide in gardens.
"Thermal imaging from the drone meant he had no where to hide. One in custody. Log number 4738 of 24/05/23 PP/JB."
The incident happened in the Birmingham South police sector.