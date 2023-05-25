Bereaved father launches campaign to put knife crime prevention on the curriculum

Beverley and Mark Brindley next to a new knife bin in Aldridge High Street. They are the parents of James Brindley, who was killed in a knife attack in 2017.

Mark Brindley of The James Brindley Foundation is campaigning for children to learn about the dangers of knives to try and tackle the tragic rise in youth crime.

Mark's son, James Brindley, was killed in Aldridge in 2017 at the age of just 26, after walking home from a night out.

Since then, Mark has been a devout anti-knife campaigner, installing weapon surrender bins across Walsall and committing to educating young people in a bid to prevent them from turning towards crime.

Mark's latest plight comes as the Department for Education is reviewing which areas should be included under Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE).

The anti-knife campaigner told the Express & Star: "The James Brindley Foundation believes that now is a perfect opportunity to introduce education around knife crime into the RSHE curriculum, so schools can build knowledge, confidence and resilience in children, through a programme of consequential thinking.

"As things stand, education in schools and colleges around knife crime is ad-hoc and needs to be formalised, as part of the curriculum and audited by Ofsted, to ensure that agreed standards are being met across the country."

Beverley Brindley and Mark Brindley holding a photo of James when he was a baby.

Addressing youth involvement in knife crime, Mark added: "We are very much aware of young people's involvement in knife crime, and it's growing.

"According to UK Youth Justice statistics, arrests of children in knife-related crime rose by seven per cent in the year ending March 2022, and 18 per cent of all knife crime offences were committed by children (aged 10 to 17) in the same year.

"Some schools really think that addressing knife crime reflects on them badly. As far as I'm concerned, it only reflects badly on them if they don't do anything to address it at all.

"This is an opportunity for us to try to influence what's on the national curriculum. I can't think of a counter-argument for doing it."

The petition currently has more than 6,700 signatures and will need 10,000 to receive a response from the government and 100,000 to be considered for debate in Parliament.

Mark is striving for 100,000 signatures for his petition, which needs to be achieved before September. Mark said: "It takes three minutes to sign the petition and I believe that every signature will have a direct impact on saving lives; everyone should do it and feel proud that they have contributed to a vital step change in our children’s education and safety.

"We want to live in a country where no one walks in fear of youth violence."

Mark Brindley is campaigning to put knife crime prevention on the national curriculum.

Mark believes it is vital to introduce this education before children go to secondary school and enter an atmosphere where knives are more likely to be used.

"It's important for young children to build a resilience against knives before they go to senior school and are thrown in at the deep end," Mark said. "That's the motivation."

The campaigner is also fighting to challenge the misconception that people are immune to knife crime, which he calls "a national disgrace" as he believes people who think like this are not motivated to make a real change.

Mark said: "Knife crime is a shameful stain on our society and whilst there are people who believe that it couldn’t happen to their loved ones, we will never turn the tide. This is everyone’s business and everyone's responsibility.

"We need to challenge the idea that 'it won't happen to me, it won't happen to my family'. Everybody has to play a part. That's the biggest thing that can happen to make a difference.

"Convincing people who haven't experienced this that it could happen to them is a real uphill battle."

Unfortunately, the Black Country has seen countless preventable deaths as a result of knife crime. Many victims were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

One of these victims was Ronan Kanda, a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed through the heart in Wolverhampton last year in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The James Brindley Foundation has been supporting Ronan's family in the wake of the unimaginable tragedy.

Ronan Kanda was murdered in a mistaken identity attack.

Ronan Kanda's father, Chander Kanda; mother, Pooja Kanda; and sister, Nikita Kanda.

Mark said: "Ronan's family are in touch with us and we are supporting them as best we can. They are absolutely devastated.

"We revisit our son's death every time we listen to other people going through what we did in the early stages.

"It's difficult telling them they're going to have to live with this for the rest of their lives."

To sign Mark's petition, go to petition.parliament.uk/petitions/634860.