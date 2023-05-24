Police officer assaulted as man arrested for burglary

Officers from West Midlands Police made the arrest after reports of a break-in

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to King Edward Street in Darlaston on the evening on May 18 after reports of the break-in at a house on the street.

They discovered Aaron Humpage at the scene and made an arrest for aggravated burglary and the attempted theft of a motor car.

However, the 31-year-old was seen to assault an officer as he was carrying out the arrest and was also charged with common assault on an emergency worker.

Humpage was remanded in custody and after a hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on May 20, was sent straight to Wolverhampton Crown Court and remanded in custody until June 19, when he will appear in court.

The arrest and subsequent assault took place on King Edward Street in Darlaston.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Mason, Neighbourhood Crime Team Investigation Supervisor at Walsall LPA, praised the officers who made the arrest and made a pledge to the public around burglary and vehicle crime.

He said: “The quick thinking actions of officers enabled a swift arrest followed by charges.