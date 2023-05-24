Notification Settings

Police appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison

By Megan Howe

Police have issued an appeal to find a Shropshire man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Daniel Edge
Daniel Edge

Daniel Edge, 35, from Woore is described as a white male, of slim build, 6ft 2 tall with blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of a pair of lips on his neck and a Wolves FC tattoo on his arm.

It is believed he may be in either Cheshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands or the West Mercia Police force area.

Anyone who sees he is knows where he may be should not approach him and is to contact 999 immediately.

Crime
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

