Police appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison

Police have issued an appeal to find a Shropshire man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Daniel Edge, 35, from Woore is described as a white male, of slim build, 6ft 2 tall with blue eyes.
He has a tattoo of a pair of lips on his neck and a Wolves FC tattoo on his arm.
It is believed he may be in either Cheshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands or the West Mercia Police force area.
Anyone who sees he is knows where he may be should not approach him and is to contact 999 immediately.