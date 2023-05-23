Glock handgun seized and man arrested after two car crash as police battle organised crime

It came under Operation Target as West Midlands Police continues its fight on organised crime.

Officers were called to Shirley Road in Hall Green after a Jaguar and a Tesla collided just before 6pm on Friday.

A number of people who were in the Jaguar made off in the car, but one man was held at the scene by the Tesla driver.

When police arrived and searched the Jaguar, a 9mm Glock was found in a small bag.

The 28-year-old man who was held at the scene was arrested and taken to hospital, before being released into police custody on Monday.

He will be questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine, and inquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midands Police said: "We’re committed to tackling serious and organised crime in the West Midlands, and earlier this month launched Operation Target.

"It brings together our efforts to tackle a range of crimes, from firearms to drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.