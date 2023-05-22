Police reveal dramatic arrest footage after armed robbery in Staffordshire

Footage of the arrests shot from police helicopter

Footage shot from a helicopter shows traffic police assisted by officers from the National Police Air Service and Central Motorway police, descending on the black car with armed robbers inside.

The three males apprehended were sentenced to a total of 16 years and four months imprisonment between them.

West Midlands Police Traffic Team wanted their handy work recognised so tweeted the operation. However, the gang remained unnamed due to the police not publicising the trial.

#WATCH - This is the moment that we arrested 3 males only half an hour after they committed an armed robbery in @StaffsPolice area. We were assisted by @NPASMidlands and @CMPG and the males were sentenced to a total of 16 years and 4 months imprisonment between them. #TeamWork 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MTtdkoHXr1 — WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) May 22, 2023

They said: "We are governed by time scales for naming offenders publicly in a press release. Press releases have to be done within seven days of a conviction/sentencing for us to name the offenders however we often aren’t informed of a court outcome.