Police reveal dramatic arrest footage after armed robbery in Staffordshire

Police have released dramatic CCTV footage of an arrest of a gang who committed an armed robbery in Staffordshire.

Footage of the arrests shot from police helicopter
Footage shot from a helicopter shows traffic police assisted by officers from the National Police Air Service and Central Motorway police, descending on the black car with armed robbers inside.

The three males apprehended were sentenced to a total of 16 years and four months imprisonment between them.

West Midlands Police Traffic Team wanted their handy work recognised so tweeted the operation. However, the gang remained unnamed due to the police not publicising the trial.

They said: "We are governed by time scales for naming offenders publicly in a press release. Press releases have to be done within seven days of a conviction/sentencing for us to name the offenders however we often aren’t informed of a court outcome.

"Until this period has expired. We still want to release footage to show our work but it therefore means we can’t name the offenders in the post hence why some footage has been blurred."

