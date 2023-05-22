'Cut it out': Campaign demands end to sexual abuse and harassment of women and girls exercising in public spaces

PCC Simon Foster

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has launched the video-led campaign, called ‘I’m Tired of This’.

It is being shared across the region to highlight the experiences of women who exercise in public, either on their own or within groups, and challenge the range of abusive behaviours they report.

It comes as Mr Foster has also shared the results of a West Midlands survey by YouGov.

It found that 13 per cent of female and four per cent of male respondents said that they had personally experienced sexual abuse or violence, specifically while exercising in public spaces.

Younger generations were more likely to report having personally experienced or witnessed sexual abuse or violence while exercising in public spaces.

Of those who reported having seen or experienced sexual abuse or violence in these settings, 46 per cent say it took place in public parks across the region.

Other public spaces reported included pavements, on a road, canals/towpaths, on rural walking routes and on cycle paths.

Mr Foster said: “Violence against women and girls is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. Yet we know abuse and harassment is a disgraceful reality for so many.

“Women and girls should not have to avoid certain areas or change their own behaviour, through fear of being abused or harassed. It’s not acceptable and it will not be tolerated.

“That’s why I am launching this campaign, as I believe it will contribute to deterring potential abusers and will enable more people to be held to account and brought to justice.

“These crimes have a damaging and serious impact on victims and I want each and every single woman and girl to know I am on their side.

"My message to any actual or potential abuser is clear. Cut it out, pack it in and stop it. It is everyone’s responsibility to end any and all sexual abuse and harassment of women and girls exercising in public spaces.”