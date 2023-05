The case against Gintare Girdenyte was heard at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court

Gintare Girdenyte, 31, of Ebenezer Street, West Bromwich, stole boxes of the contraceptive valued in total at £128.90 from the Boots store in her home town on April 25.

Girdenyte admitted one count of theft when she appeared in Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She was given a 12-month community order which includes a maximum of 15 rehabilitation days.