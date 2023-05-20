'Don't kill anyone': Wolverhampton shop worker sells reduced-price knife to teenager

The store, which has not been identified, sold the blade to the teenager at a reduced price, West Midlands Police said.

Officers witnessed the £5 knife being sold to the 17-year-old, with the price having being slashed by more than half.

In the UK it is illegal to sell knives and bladed products to people aged under 18.

Wolves City Centre Police tweeted: "We’re cracking down on premises selling knives in the city.

"Yesterday we saw a knife sold to a 17-year-old for £5 reduced from £12.99 as long as he didn’t kill anyone! #OpSceptre."

Operation Sceptre is a national campaign which takes place twice a year, supporting the work West Midlands Police carry out to ensure residents are safe from knife crime in their community.