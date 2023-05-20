Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Don't kill anyone': Wolverhampton shop worker sells reduced-price knife to teenager

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A shop worker sold a knife to an underage customer in Wolverhampton under the condition they 'wouldn't kill anyone' with it.

The store, which has not been identified, sold the blade to the teenager at a reduced price, West Midlands Police said.

Officers witnessed the £5 knife being sold to the 17-year-old, with the price having being slashed by more than half.

In the UK it is illegal to sell knives and bladed products to people aged under 18.

Wolves City Centre Police tweeted: "We’re cracking down on premises selling knives in the city.

"Yesterday we saw a knife sold to a 17-year-old for £5 reduced from £12.99 as long as he didn’t kill anyone! #OpSceptre."

Operation Sceptre is a national campaign which takes place twice a year, supporting the work West Midlands Police carry out to ensure residents are safe from knife crime in their community.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News