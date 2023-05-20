Street warden from Oldbury goes to rescue of Birmingham stabbing victims as city centre in lockdown

WestSide Warden Kassim

Four people were arrested after two men were stabbed during "disorder" in Centenary Square at around 6pm which saw part of the city centre locked down.

WestSide street warden Kassim Sangheer saw the men bleeding and immediately helped them.

WestSide Business District manager Mike Olley said: "Our warden Kassim was on patrol on his bike around Centenary Square.

"A member of the public alerted him to a stab victim, nearby. He dashed over on his bike and found the victim on his stomach with a stab wound to his back.

"He immediately took charge of the situation applying critical emergency medical care along with pastoral provision to the injured party and those around him."

Mr Olley added: "He also alerted the emergency services. During the five minutes or so it took for a paramedic to arrive, Warden Kassim, applied critical emergency medical care, using his high visibility tabard, stemming copious bleeding from the knife wound, by applying pressure and dispensing first aid.

"He kept the scene well under control until the attendance of paramedics.

"Upon the arrival of paramedics he was alerted to a second stab victim. Given the first injured party was in safe hands he immediately went to the assistance of the second victim."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Two people have been taken to hospital with stab injuries this evening (Friday) after disorder in the Centenary Square area of Birmingham.

"Officers are at the scene and four people have been arrested. The area has been cordoned off for forensic enquiries."

The spokesman added: "Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting log 3992 of 19 May."

Mr Olley added: "Our highly trained, committed and able wardens patrol the WestSide area for hundreds of hours weekly.