Walsall man arrested following stop and search

By Daniel WaltonWalsallCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested for carrying "prohibited items" following a stop and search.

The arrest was made on Thursday.

Blakenall police officers arrested the man in Bloxwich on Thursday (May 18) while conducting a knife sweep in the area.

Following a stoop and search, officers discovered numerous prohibited items on his person.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police wrote: "Blakenall officers arrested a male in Bloxwich yesterday.

"The male was identified by officers performing knife sweeps in the area, and following a stop and search have discovered numerous prohibited items on him. The male was charged and bailed to attend court."

West Midlands Police have been contacted fro more information.

