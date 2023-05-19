Dawn raids as police crack down on flash mob plan for city centre

A similar flash mob last year led to damage to stores in the Bullring and the arrests of six people

Police cracked down after event in Birmingham city centre last year - which was attended by 500 people - sparked disorder.

The flash mob in August 2022 led to damage to stores in the Bullring and the arrests of six people.

In dawn swoops today, police arrested an 18-year-old and two men aged 19 from addresses across Birmingham who they believe may be involved in organising the event.

They are currently being held in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

A dispersal order has now been enforced across Birmingham city centre which will be in place for the next 24 hours.

This means that police have extra powers to disperse people from the city, if they have reasonable grounds to suspect there are present to engage in crime or disorder.

Police say it will allow them to keep people who visit the city safe and to make sure that people are coming into the city for the right reason.

There will be extra officers patrolling the city centre to make sure that the event does not go ahead and to ensure the safety of businesses and visitors.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who is leading today’s operation, said: “We’ve taken action today to prevent the chance of disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“Acting on intelligence that we’ve gathered, we’ve made arrests and we hope this sends a strong message to people who feel they can use our city to cause disruption.

“We know how disruptive large gatherings can be and we work with partners to ensure organised events meet licensing standards, minimise disruption and are safe.