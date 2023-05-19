Notification Settings

Three arrested on suspicion of wounding 16-year-old boy in Shifnal

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

Three people – including a 15-year-old boy – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a 16-year-old boy suffered "serious injuries" in an incident in Shifnal.

A number of emergency vehicles could be seen at the scene in Shifnal
A number of emergency vehicles could be seen at the scene in Shifnal

The arrests come after emergency services descended on Bradford Street in the town on Thursday afternoon, following reports of a stabbing.

West Mercia Police said that the victim, a 16-year-old boy, had now been discharged.

He had been taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on blue lights, with what were described by the ambulance service as "serious injuries".

In an update on Friday, police said that two males, aged 21 and 15, and a 19-year-old woman, were currently in custody following the incident.

They said all three had been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said they were looking for anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, to contact them

"We continue to progress this investigation and three people remain in custody," he added.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any information then I would ask that they contact the police on 101.”

