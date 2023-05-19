Staffordshire Police launch major operation across county

Staffordshire Police

Operation Target will see officers robustly targeting those committing serious and organised crime across Staffordshire.

It will see us disrupting and pursuing criminals who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Officers from the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), which is made up of officers from Staffordshire, West Midlands, Warwickshire and West Mercia set about the crackdown on serious organised crime through Operation Target.

Enforcement has already started as we arrested and subsequently charged two men with drugs related offences in Cannock on (Wednesday) May 17.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from our Major and Organised Crime Team, said: "Serious and organised crime is seen nationally as one of the biggest threats to communities and vulnerable people because of its links to exploitation, serious violence and sophisticated criminal networks, which often have international reach.

"We are committed to proactively targeting those responsible and working alongside partners to help those who are most at risk of being exploited by these groups who seek to profit from damaging our communities.