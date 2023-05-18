Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman charged after police find a knife in her handbag in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A woman has been charged after police in Wolverhampton found a knife in her handbag on Monday morning.

The woman has been charged with possessing a blade.
The woman has been charged with possessing a blade.

Officers made the discovery in Glenworth Gardens, Dunstall Hill, at 11am.

The woman was charged with possessing a blade and bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates on June 1.

It comes as West Midlands Police take part in a national week-long campaign - Operation Sceptre - in a bid to tackle knife crime.

Officers have been out on the streets, carrying out stop and searches, operating knife arches and sweeping open spaces for knives.

West Midlands Police say they are also raising awareness around youth violence, paying visits to criminals known to use knives, and carrying out test purchases to identify shops selling blades to youngsters.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News