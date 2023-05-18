Woman charged after police find a knife in her handbag in Wolverhampton

Officers made the discovery in Glenworth Gardens, Dunstall Hill, at 11am.
The woman was charged with possessing a blade and bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates on June 1.
It comes as West Midlands Police take part in a national week-long campaign - Operation Sceptre - in a bid to tackle knife crime.
Officers have been out on the streets, carrying out stop and searches, operating knife arches and sweeping open spaces for knives.
West Midlands Police say they are also raising awareness around youth violence, paying visits to criminals known to use knives, and carrying out test purchases to identify shops selling blades to youngsters.