Woman charged after police find a knife in her handbag in Wolverhampton

The woman has been charged with possessing a blade.

Officers made the discovery in Glenworth Gardens, Dunstall Hill, at 11am.

The woman was charged with possessing a blade and bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates on June 1.

It comes as West Midlands Police take part in a national week-long campaign - Operation Sceptre - in a bid to tackle knife crime.

Officers have been out on the streets, carrying out stop and searches, operating knife arches and sweeping open spaces for knives.