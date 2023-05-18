Two teenage boys arrested after 16-year-old attacked with knuckleduster in Tipton

The teenager was attacked on Webb Road in Tipton on May 7. Photo: Google.

The victim was chased along Webb Road, a residential street near Jubilee Park, on May 7 and consequently fell.

The two assailants, both aged 16, then attacked him with a knuckleduster and punched him, leaving him with bruises.

Police say both assailants were arrested from their home addresses this morning and will be questioned today.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "It’s very concerning when teens are carrying weapons and intent on causing harm. We're out and about across Sandwell as part of a national week of action to tackle knife crime.