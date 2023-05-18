Notification Settings

Two teenage boys arrested after 16-year-old attacked with knuckleduster in Tipton

By Eleanor Lawson Published:

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in Tipton earlier this month.

The teenager was attacked on Webb Road in Tipton on May 7. Photo: Google.
The victim was chased along Webb Road, a residential street near Jubilee Park, on May 7 and consequently fell.

The two assailants, both aged 16, then attacked him with a knuckleduster and punched him, leaving him with bruises.

Police say both assailants were arrested from their home addresses this morning and will be questioned today.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "It’s very concerning when teens are carrying weapons and intent on causing harm. We're out and about across Sandwell as part of a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

"We've carried out weapon sweeps, joint patrols and raised awareness of youth violence as part of activity for Operation Sceptre but it doesn’t stop at the end of the week – we will continue our patrols and urge anyone with info about young people carrying weapons to contact us."









