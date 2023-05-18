Attempted murder arrest after security guard hurt at Sainsbury's garage

999 calls at around 3pm prompted specialist officers to rush to the Blackpole Inn on Blackpole Road where a customer had been threatened with a bladed weapon but not injured.
Then, further calls were received from the nearby Sainsbury’s garage reporting a security guard had suffered an injury.
Officers responded swiftly and detained a male nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.
The injured man was taken to Worcester Royal Infirmary.
West Mercia Police said: "Enquiries are continuing and the public can expect to see an increase in police presence as we conduct our investigation but we can confirm that there is no ongoing risk to the public."