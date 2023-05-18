Attempted murder arrest after security guard hurt at Sainsbury's garage

The Blackpole Inn (Google Street View).

999 calls at around 3pm prompted specialist officers to rush to the Blackpole Inn on Blackpole Road where a customer had been threatened with a bladed weapon but not injured.

Then, further calls were received from the nearby Sainsbury’s garage reporting a security guard had suffered an injury.

Officers responded swiftly and detained a male nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

The injured man was taken to Worcester Royal Infirmary.