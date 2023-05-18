Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Attempted murder arrest after security guard hurt at Sainsbury's garage

CrimePublished:

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a security guard was injured in an incident in Worcester.

The Blackpole Inn (Google Street View).
The Blackpole Inn (Google Street View).

999 calls at around 3pm prompted specialist officers to rush to the Blackpole Inn on Blackpole Road where a customer had been threatened with a bladed weapon but not injured.

Then, further calls were received from the nearby Sainsbury’s garage reporting a security guard had suffered an injury.

Officers responded swiftly and detained a male nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

The injured man was taken to Worcester Royal Infirmary.

West Mercia Police said: "Enquiries are continuing and the public can expect to see an increase in police presence as we conduct our investigation but we can confirm that there is no ongoing risk to the public."

Crime
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News