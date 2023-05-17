'Great cops' could leave their jobs because they're forced to give evidence in court during their holidays

Detective Sergeant Jason Dooley

West Midlands Police Federation rep and Detective Sergeant Jason Dooley claimed he was threatened and was worried he would be arrested himself in front of his daughter if he did not return from a holiday.

He said: “Threats were being made and I feared I could’ve been arrested in front of my daughter if I didn’t come back from my holiday to give evidence in court. This is happening far too often, and it’s shocking. We have the right to a private life too.

"If things do not change, the Force will lose great cops if things don’t change soon.

“Because of an ongoing problem that’s being caused by the CJS (Criminal Justice System), the welfare of our officers is being seriously impacted. It’s crazy."

The Detective Sergeant was ordered to attend a court case that having been brought forward coincided with his pre-booked annual leave.

He said: "I put an objection in and that objection was refused. I wasn’t prepared to come back from my holiday, with my daughter, for a court case. This led to me being threatened with a witness summons, which left me fearing that I could’ve been arrested.

“I was actually worried that I was going to step off that plane having returned from holiday and be arrested, in front of my daughter. How embarrassing and mortifying would that have been?”

The policeman even tried to cite the Human Rights Act which was ignored.

He added: “The case had been adjourned, so it turned out I wasn’t needed that day. However, the stress and anxiety it caused me was unbelievable. I’d taken a week off prior to my actual holiday and I spent that entire week on the phone, trying to sort the situation.

“How is this happening? Just because we’re police officers and we’re serving members of the public, we have the right to a private life as well.

“We cannot switch off anymore, we are expected to be a police officer 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. Are we ever allowed to relax?

“The current system is shocking. Officers, real people, are breaking because of this.”

As it stands, if police officers are given notice of a court case, they are asked to block book three weeks of their calendar per trial, in case they are called to give evidence.

He added: “Obviously as part of the job, most officers make more than just the one arrest - which means they will be blocking out multiple blocks of time, in case they are needed in court.

“I know of one colleague, who had eight ongoing court cases - which meant she was not allowed to book annual leave for 24 weeks of the year. Yet she will not know until the night before if she is required or not.

“And the worst bit - I know that at least most of those trials were cancelled or adjourned. As police officers, we recognise that we might be called back from our rest days for court but we shouldn’t be called away from our annual leave.