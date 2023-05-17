Police appeal to find man in Santa hat after man punched outside club

Police have released an image of the man to help in their appeal

The incident took place outside a club in Smallbrook, Queensway, Birmingham, on December 22.

West Midlands Police said the victim was not badly hurt in the attack as they released a CCTV image to help in their bid to find the man responsible.

A spokesman for the force, said: "The victim wasn't badly hurt but we won't tolerate this, whether it's the season of goodwill or not.

"Officers have been working to ID the man in the image and now we're asking for your help to wrap up our search."

People with information should contact police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, quoting 20/1056047/22.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.