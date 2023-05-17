Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal to find man in Santa hat after man punched outside club

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police are appealing to find a man wearing a Santa hat after a man was punched outside a club.

Police have released an image of the man to help in their appeal
Police have released an image of the man to help in their appeal

The incident took place outside a club in Smallbrook, Queensway, Birmingham, on December 22.

West Midlands Police said the victim was not badly hurt in the attack as they released a CCTV image to help in their bid to find the man responsible.

A spokesman for the force, said: "The victim wasn't badly hurt but we won't tolerate this, whether it's the season of goodwill or not.

"Officers have been working to ID the man in the image and now we're asking for your help to wrap up our search."

People with information should contact police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, quoting 20/1056047/22.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News