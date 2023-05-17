Man accused of murdering Ronan had "no idea" about the attack plan

Ronan Kanda, aged 16, died from his injuries

Josiah Francis, 21, drove with his three co-defendants as passengers to Mount Road in Lanesfield in Wolverhampton on the evening of June 29 last year, when Ronan Kanda was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity.

All four are on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with the schoolboy's murder.

Giving evidence on Tuesday Francis, from Birmingham, told the jury that he did not know the area and was directed to and from the street by a 17-year-old defendant, who allegedly delivered the fatal blow.

Francis said the 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had got out of the car while he remained inside it along with another defendant Joseph Whittaker, 18, after accompanying them.

His defence barrister Mr Philip Bradley KC asked him if he knew about the plan to confront someone. Francis, of Westcote Avenue, Northfield, replied: "Not at all." He said after the youths left the car, Whittaker told him that he saw one of them with a weapon.

The two youths, who cannot be named due to being under 18; Francis; and Whittaker, of Raven Hays Road, Rubery, also in Birmingham, all deny murdering Ronan. Francis and Whittaker are also accused of possessing swords.