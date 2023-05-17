Notification Settings

Four arrests after shots were fired outside Wolverhampton College

By Isabelle Parkin

Four men have been arrested after a shooting outside Wolverhampton College.

Police on the scene of Paget Road on March 23
Officers were called after shots were fired at a car on Paget Road just before 9.30pm on March 23, which police believe to have been a "targeted attack".

A man in his 20s suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries which were not said to be life-threatening.

Four men, aged 21, 24, 28 and 29 have since been arrested, with the 21-year-old having been charged with handling stolen goods and possession of a blade after appearing at court on March 27.

The other three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on bail has police enquiries continue.

Four men have since been arrested in connection to the incident
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

