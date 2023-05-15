Trial date set for pair accused of Jack Lowe stabbing in Darlaston

Jack Lowe

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in an incident on park land in Cook Street on December 7 last year.

Floral tributes were left at the entrance of the alleged scene in Darlaston

Brandon Price, aged 18, of Mellish Road, in Walsall, and a 15-year-old youth appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday(15) have today appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing.

Both deny an offence of murder.

Judge Michael Chambers KC adjourned until the matter until November for the trial which is expected to last two weeks.