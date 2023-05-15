Notification Settings

Trial date set for pair accused of Jack Lowe stabbing in Darlaston

By Deborah HardimanDarlastonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A trial date has been set for a man and a youth accused murdering Jack Lowe in Darlaston.

Jack Lowe

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in an incident on park land in Cook Street on December 7 last year.

Floral tributes were left at the entrance of the alleged scene in Darlaston

Brandon Price, aged 18, of Mellish Road, in Walsall, and a 15-year-old youth appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday(15) have today appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing.

Both deny an offence of murder.

Judge Michael Chambers KC adjourned until the matter until November for the trial which is expected to last two weeks.

Price and the youth, who cannot be named due to his age, were remanded in custody. Reporting restrictions apply.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

