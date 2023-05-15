Trial date set for pair accused of Jack Lowe stabbing in Darlaston

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in an incident on park land in Cook Street on December 7 last year.
Brandon Price, aged 18, of Mellish Road, in Walsall, and a 15-year-old youth appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday(15) have today appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing.
Both deny an offence of murder.
Judge Michael Chambers KC adjourned until the matter until November for the trial which is expected to last two weeks.
Price and the youth, who cannot be named due to his age, were remanded in custody. Reporting restrictions apply.