Stone cross stolen from graveyard is returned to church by police

By Isabelle Parkin

A hefty stone cross has been returned to a church in Bilston after it was stolen from a graveside in the second "major" antisocial behaviour incident in 12 months.

The cross was discovered by a PCSO in the town centre on Sunday
The item, which had been taken from a grave outside St Leonard's Church, was discovered by a police community support officer (PCSO) in the town centre on Sunday.

A PCSO officer is pictured transporting the cross back to the church

Rev Simon Skidmore said this is the second in a line of "major" incidents to take place at the church in the last year, with a statue in the grounds having previously been subject to damage.

The cross had been removed from a grave on the church grounds

Mr Skidmore continued: "It is annoying that this has happened, we don't know why. I don't know if it's individuals or groups but it is a bit concerning that graves are being targeted and people are thinking it's okay to damage them.

"We weren't aware that it was damaged until the PCSO identified there was a stone cross removed from the grave [but] we were quite glad to see it returned to where it should have been.

PCSO Lewis pictured with Rev Simon Skidmore and the cross

"We've noticed more little bits of damage on the grave and certainly with this cross being removed that's quite significant – that's been one of the major things.

"They are old graves and they are in a position where over time they are getting a bit of wear but it is a shame. There's another grave not far from it that we suspect has received some form of damage, but this one is another thing that has happened in the graveyard."

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

